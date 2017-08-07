Hartlepool-brewed beer inspired by Motorhead to go on sale in supermarkets

A beer inspired by a legendary heavy metal band which has been brewed in Hartlepool will soon hit supermarket shelves after sales soared.

Camerons Brewery in the town say they are delighted to announce they have secured a new national listing for their Motörhead collaboration beer Röad Crew.

A bottle of Road Crew.

The 330ml beer, which was launched in December, will feature in 300 Morrisons supermarkets from next month.

This follows the brewers successful limited edition Röad Crew ‘gift tins’ which were sold by the supermarket giant for Father’s Day.

In addition the gift tins, which include a branded pint glass and bottle, will feature again in Morrisons on the run up to Christmas this year.

Camerons have worked closely with former band members Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee to develop the beer with both attending the brewers’ launches in London and Newcastle earlier this year.

Phil Campbell (left) and Mikkey Dee (right) with late Motorhead bassist and frontman Ian 'Lemmy' Kilmister

Since its launch Camerons have seen distribution for the brand grow rapidly with the beer being exported to 19 countries.

Röad Crew has also featured on a variety of cask guest ale programmes with many major brewers and pub companies in the UK.

It has appeared at music festivals and events such as Motörhead Day, Download and Amplified Festival.

Yousef Doubooni, head of marketing for Camerons, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the response for this beer.

“We knew it would prove popular given the passionate fan base for Motörhead, but it has still taken us by surprise how quickly we have gained distribution for the brand.

“We still have a number of opportunities to explore and the challenge now is keeping up with the demand”.

“What means the most to us is the positive feedback we have had on the beer and merchandise from Motörhead fans.

“It is great seeing pictures of people from all across the world enjoying this and we share a lot of these images on our social media platforms.

“We are looking to grow distribution for this brand even further across the UK and also around the world.

“Röad Crew has been exported to many European countries as well as Japan so far and we are looking at new partner distributors in North/South America, Australia and China.”