Hartlepool Brownie can wear badges of pride after clinching scores of awards

A Hartlepool youngster has dibs on the Brownie badges after landing a huge collection.

Hannah Swift, nine, has managed to collect an amazing 53 interest badges to sew on her Brownie uniform since starting the group almost three years ago.

Brownie Hannah (9) with with her collection of badges. Picture by FRANK REID

Her delighted mum says she has been dedicated to getting as many badges as she can and there is only around five left that she has not collected.

The Seaton youngster, who will leave the pack when she turns ten in January, decided if something was worth doing, it was worth doing well, and threw herself into achieving the badges.

Hannah joined the 22nd Hartlepool Brownies when she was seven and 53 badges is the most anyone has ever gained in the unit, ranging from first aid through to computing.

Her mum Andrea said there are only about five interest badges that her daughter didn’t get, including horse-riding, which she doesn’t do, and camping, because her unit has never been camping.

The 44-year-old from Kinterbury Close, said: “I don’t really know why she wanted to collect so many.

“I was in the Brownies many years ago and got a few badges, so I don’t know if that inspired her.

“She has worked really hard to get as many as possible.”

Hannah, who also lives with her dad, Jason, and older brother, Daniel, 14, has thoroughly enjoyed her time at her Brownie group, which meets each Tuesday in St James’ Church in Rossmere Way.

Andrea said: “A few of her classmates also go to Brownies, so it is lovely for them to meet up at group and in school.

“I am really proud of her, she has done a really good job and has worked very hard.”

Hannah, a pupil at Holy Trinity CE Primary School, likes to keep active and also attends dance lessons and is looking forward to starting Girl Guides in the New Year.

Andrea said: “I think she is looking forward to the new challenges.”

There is a total of 57 different badged to collect ranging from swimming, making toys and writing, to travelling the world, circus performing, disability awareness and host an event.

A number have advanced elements to the badge and for each, guides have to complete a set list of actions to be successful.

The girls plan what they need to do themselves to complete their badges and must be tested before they receive the badge.