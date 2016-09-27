Hartlepool bus depot worker named North East’s top driver

A bus driver has won a prestigious accolade for the second year running.

Stagecoach North East employee Simon Broughton has been recognised for his exceptional driving to win the Regional Bus Driver of the Year accolade for the second year.

Hartlepool-born Simon, 30, who lives in Peterlee, was until recently a bus driver and now deputy duty manager at Stagecoach North East’s Hartlepool depot.

He had to complete a series of vigorous tests to challenge driving skills, including a theory test on all aspects of the Highway Code, road safety and hazard awareness, and a comprehensive driving test assessed by Driving Standards Manager.

A bus driver for four years, Simon was delighted to win again and also represent Stagecoach North East as a finalist at the national Bus Driver of the Year Awards in Blackpool.

He said: “Although I didn’t place as high as I did last year in the national competition, I was delighted to make the finals for a second year and to be placed in the top twenty for all Stagecoach drivers across the country.

“My wife and I had an excellent weekend and to come top in the north east again is a real achievement.”

Colin Newbury, operations director at Stagecoach North East presented prizes to the top drivers, with Simon winning £250 for taking the top spot.

He said: “This is a fantastic achievement. Alongside our initiatives such as Ecodriver, Fleet Elite and Rosco Safe Driving Awards, the bus driver awards are another example of our drivers taking training to the next level and providing excellent customer service along the way.”