Hartlepool bus driver says goodbye after 41 years of service

A Hartlepool bus driver is taking his foot off the gas as he gets set to enjoy his retirement after 41 years in the industry.

Part-time bus driver Trevor Best has retired from service at Stagecoach in Hartlepool to enjoy retired life after a spending more than four decades at the company.

The 65-year-old, from Seaton Carew, took a step back from full-time service in November last year and for the last six months, he has been working two days a week.

He said: “After spending some time on my son’s bike, I decided that I wanted one too but not a big, powerful bike, just a small scooter to take me on some trips around the local coast and countryside.

“So I decided to go back to work part-time to save some money for my new bike, as I didn’t want to spend my retirement fund for me and the wife.

“I am now the proud owner of a Honda Forza 300 and after 41 years and one month, I am now retiring for good!” During his service Mr Best has held a number of roles including inspector and duty manager, but said he will miss being a driver the most.

He added: “I will miss driving my bus and my passengers such a lot, as it has been my whole life, and I have loved coming back for this short time.”

Jason Astley, operations manager for Stagecoach North East’s Hartlepool department, said: “Trevor has been a huge asset to the team over the years and will be sorely missed by his colleagues, passengers, and me personally.

“I get so many comments from the public, telling me what a lovely man Trevor is.

“We wish him all the very best on his proper, permanent retirement.”