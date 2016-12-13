Hartlepool bus drivers dress up as Santa to raise vital charity funds

Bus passengers are in for a festive surprise in Hartlepool this Christmas – as Santa Claus gets behind the wheel!

Those travelling on Stagecoach North East services may need a double take when stepping on board as three of the company’s drivers dress up as Father Christmas.

Christmas can be a hectic time, so we just want to give people a smile or a laugh and raise some money for charity Keith Bagguley

Funds are being raised for the charity Daisy Chain, which helps children and families affected by autism.

The charity has been chosen by employees as part of its 12 Days of Christmas campaign, and it is hoped that over £625 will be raised.

The bus drivers taking part are Keith Bagguley, Wendy Fletcher and Andrew Taylor, from the bus operator’s depot on Brenda Road.

Mr Bagguley said: “We all really enjoy getting dressed up, as it’s for such a good cause and brings a bit of festive cheer to our day.

“Christmas can be a hectic time, so we just want to give people a smile or a laugh and raise some money for charity.”

Katy Carmen, fundraising and communications manager from Daisy Chain, said: “It is only through the efforts of people like the bus drivers that we can continue to provide the services our families rely on.

“The Christmas period can be very stressful for our families so we are really grateful for these fundraising efforts which enable us to support families at this special time of year.”

Jason Astley, operations manager at Stagecoach North East’s Hartlepool depot, said: “I think our passengers enjoy seeing Santa Claus driving the buses – it puts a smile on everyone’s face.

“We’re always happy to support our drivers, particularly when they’re actively helping the community and raising funds for such a good cause and the rest of the team wish them good luck.”