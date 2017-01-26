Hartlepool bus drivers’ festive cheer raises vital cash for autism charity

A fundraising initiative by Hartlepool bus drivers has raised hundreds of pounds for charity.

Stagecoach North East drivers dressed as Santa Claus while on driving duties over Christmas, bringing a smile to the faces of their passengers and encouraging them to dig deep for autism charity Daisy Chain.

Customers once again showed generosity, with staff managing to raise £700 for the charity which supports families affected by autism.

The cheque was collected by charity mascot Daisy Bear, along with Tracey Wright, events manager, and Angela Dee, community fundraiser.

The funds will be used to support the invaluable work that Daisy Chain does, which includes addressing the needs of children on the autism spectrum and their families with a wide range of support and activity groups.

Bus driver Keith Bagguley said: “The Daisy Chain centre in Norton is a wonderful place, offering much-needed support in our local community for families who face the challenges autism brings and we are very proud to have helped them in this way.

“We would like to thank our passengers for supporting us and giving as generously as they did on their travels, and hope we made their journey a little more fun and festive.”

Katy Carmen, fundraising and communications manager from Daisy Chain, said: “We are overwhelmed by the support from Stagecoach and the bus drivers from the Hartlepool depot.

“The money raised will make such a difference to the families that we support at Daisy Chain.”

Across the six Stagecoach depots, staff raised an impressive £26,500 for various charities over the festive period.