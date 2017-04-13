Hartlepool businesses clinch contracts with £2.5billion windfarm

Two Hartlepool plants have landed contracts with a £2.5billion Scottish Power windfarm project.

The major contacts will support the construction of ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia ONE offshore windfarm.

James Young CTO at JDR Hartlepool.

JDR, a leading supplier of subsea power cables to the global offshore energy industry, has been awarded a contract to supply intra-array cables for the project.

Tata Steel Hartlepool has secured an order to supply 4,400 tons of structural pipe for the turbine foundations.

The contracts will help to support around 200 jobs at JDR’s Greenland Road site, and approximately 130 employees at Tata Steel’s SAW Mill in Hartlepool.

Keith Anderson, CEO of ScottishPower Renewables, said: “We are delighted that the project continues to support skilled jobs in the UK. Both JDR and Tata Steel are world leaders in their fields, and we are lucky that the North East of England has a highly skilled workforce that can help our project just a few miles down the coast.”

The wind farm is expected to power 500,000 homes when fully operational in 2020 and will include the first commercial 66kV array cables with JDR designing and manufacturing 155km of cables.

JDR’s Chief Technology Officer, James Young, said: “This award cements our position as leaders in subsea technology development.

“It’s fantastic to see that 66kV cable technology will be deployed on a large-scale project to further reduce the cost of offshore wind.”

Andy Hill, Works Manager at Tata Steel in Hartlepool, said: “We are delighted to be part of the supply chain team in support of the East Anglia ONE project and look forward to its successful conclusion.

The Tata Steel site in Hartlepool.

“The growth of the offshore wind market in the UK is a real success story and at Tata Steel in Hartlepool we have developed the products and expertise to successfully deliver into this complex supply chain and help build local content supporting local jobs.”

Business and Energy Secretary Greg Clark said: “This commitment to sourcing UK products and supporting Hartlepool’s industrial supply chain companies is exactly what this Government wants to see more of.”

Iain Wright, MP for Hartlepool and chairman of the Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee, said: “This is excellent news for JDR Cables, a significant and leading manufacturing firm in the growing offshore wind sector supply chain, and the pipe mill at Tata Steel, a superb facility.

“The companies winning these two orders show the strength and flexibility of manufacturing in Hartlepool - based upon the quality of their products and the skills of their workforce.

“This is good news for British-based manufacturing and the local economy in Hartlepool, reflecting the strengths we have in this important and growing sector.”