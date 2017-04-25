Hartlepool cable firm hailed as key player on international stage

A Hartlepool cable firm has been hailed as a leading light on the international stage.

JDR Cable Systems, based on Greenland Road, has won praise for its role in exporting to the renewable energy sector worldwide.

JDR is a great example of how UK companies are seizing the opportunity to get involved in the global renewable energy market, which is worth $290billion a year overall Emma Pinchbeck

The firm is the only UK manufacturer of intra-array cables, and is also the worldwide market leader.

Its contributions are helping to reduce the cost of renewable energy, and among the company’s innovations has been the introduction of 66kV cable to support increasing power transmission from offshore wind farms.

A report published by renewable energy trade association RenewableUK has looked into the UK-based cmpanies working in the wind, wave and tidal energy sectors which are exporting goods and services on a large scale.

JDR was singled out for particular praise.

RenewableUK’s executive director, Emma Pinchbeck, said: “JDR is a great example of how UK companies are seizing the opportunity to get involved in the global renewable energy market, which is worth $290billion a year overall.

“The UK’s wind, wave and tidal energy exports are great British success stories on the international stage.

“Our leadership in renewables – thanks to companies like JDR – will become even more important as the marketplace grows in the years ahead”.

The report was the first time the industry has assessed the extent of Britain’s global reach in the wind and marine energy indusries.

The recognition for JDR comes just two months after it clinched a major deal to become the preferred cable partner for US Wind Inc on its first offshore wind project.

JDR will provide the cables for the Maryland Development project, where up to 187 turbines will be placed in water depths up to 100ft.

The overall wind project will be worth $275million and JDR will get to manage and engineer the full electrical cable part of it all.