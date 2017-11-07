Hartlepool car smash victim thanks air ambulance staff who saved her life

A Hartlepool car smash victim got to say thank you in person to the people who helped save her life.

Laura Reid suffered life threatening injures during a car crash and had to be airlifted to hospital.

Now, after completing the Great North Run, Laura, went along to hand over the £529 she raised to the Great North Air Ambulance Service crew.

She got to meet pilot, Jay Steward, and paramedic, Colin Clark, who were there for her on the day of her accident in September 2014.

Laura said no amount of fundraising would thank them enough for the help they gave after her car smashed into a tree and she was airlifted to hospital.

She suffered serious injuries and awas in intensive care for a week.

The 24-year-old said: “I don’t remember a thing about that day, so I was hoping by going there it might bring some memories back, but it didn’t.

“It was lovely to be able to meet them and put faces to their names.”

Laura said she wanted to raise money for the air ambulance because it is such a good cause and saved her life.

She said: “It doesn’t matter how much I raise, I could never repay them.”

Laura Reid with GNAAS Pilot Jay Steward (centre) and Paramedic Colin Clark.

Laura said she was delighted to break her target of £500 and is already in training to take part in the run again next year.

The radiographer at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, was driving to work when she came off the road and hit a tree.

The roof of her car had to be cut off in order for her to be freed and she suffered serious chest injuries in the accident, including seven fractured ribs and a punctured lung.

She was treated at the scene by the helicopter’s doctor-led trauma team before being flown to James Cook University Hospital, where she spent seven days in a high dependency unit.

About a year after the accident, Laura, started suffering chest pains and scans at James Cook found her heart was massively enlarged due to a hole in the heart.

The young woman then had to undergo surgery at the Freeman Hospital.

But, determined Laura is not letting things hold her back and is hoping to increase her training so she can finish the run in a better time next year.