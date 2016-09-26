Hartlepool care home to host tea dance in support of Silver Sunday

A Hartlepool care home is holding a community event as part of its support for a national celebration.

Brierton Lodge Bupa care home on Brierton Lane is supporting Silver Sunday by holding a free tea dance for older members of the local community, along with their family and friends.

It is all set to take place on Sunday, October 2, from 2pm.

Silver Sunday is a national day of free fun and activities for older people across the UK and celebrates the value and knowledge that they bring to our communities.

The event also aims to tackle the loneliness and isolation felt by many older people by providing social activities to encourage them to get out, try new things and meet new people.

The afternoon will include a tea dance, live singer and traditional afternoon tea.

Carol Barnard, home manager at Brierton Lodge, said: “We know loneliness is a growing issue for older people.

“It’s great that we are in a position to support Silver Sunday by holding events at our care homes across the country, to offer older members of our community somewhere they can enjoy a fun activity in the company of others.

“I know our residents are looking forward to welcoming some new faces on the day.”

Silver Sunday was launched in 2012 by The Sir Simon Milton Foundation and Coun Christabel Flight after a report discovered more than a third of people over 75 said they were lonely.

The aim was to celebrate older residents and to help them get out and about.

To find out more about the day or to book at Brierton Lodge, call 0808 271 7265.