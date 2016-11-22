Hartlepool Carers receives vital cash boost to help services

A Hartlepool charity which improves the lives of carers in the town is overjoyed after receiving a generous donation to boost its vital services.

Hartlepool Carers, which provides advice, information and support services for carers in the town and the surrounding areas, was presented with £1,500 from the Freemasons from Hartlepool and County Durham.

Karen Gibson, manager Hartlepool Carers, was presented with cheques at the Hartlepool Carers Centre, from John Bartram on behalf of Hartlepool Masonic Benevolent Association and Brian Footitt of Durham Masonic Benevolent Association

The money will provide a much-needed boost to the charity by helping it run its advice and volunteer services.

Karen Gibson, manager Hartlepool Carers, said: “Hartlepool Carers are so grateful to receive this money which will help us to continue to prove vital services to help local carers.

“The money came as a really nice surprise and this donation will help our volunteer service and the young carers project.”

The Masons decided to back the organisation after one of its members was grateful for the organisations help when claiming carers benefits.

The money donated will go to providing careers with benefit advice in partnership with Citizens Advice Hartlepool; help boost the volunteer services and also boost the young carers project.

Mrs Gibson added: “We are so pleased, as we recognise that there are lots of charities that also need funding, so we are grateful for the Masons support.

“The money is going to some really good projects and we look forward to strengthening the partnership with the Masons.”