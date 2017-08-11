Hartlepool carnival chooses its prince and princess

Have your say

Hartlepool Carnival royalty was crowned after youngsters battled it out for the prestigious roles.

A dozen boys and girls aged between 11 and 16 entered the carnival’s Prince and Princess Competition yesterday.

The Victoria Arms hosted the event which was well supported by friends and relatives.

It was double delight for 13-year-old Jake Kitching.

Just a day after winning Wednesday’s talent contest (11-15 age group), he was named Carnival Prince.

He will take part in Saturday’s big parade alongside Princess Nicole Gough, also aged 13.

Jake, a talented dancer, who attends St Hild’s School, said: “I’m over the moon. I entered because it’s fun and something to do instead of being stuck in the house for six weeks.

“I’m looking forward to carnival day.”

He told the judges how he dreamed of starring on the West End stage when he is older.

It was second-time lucky for Dyke House pupil Nicole, who won the princess competition last year.

She said: “I’m delighted to have won. I didn’t expect it at all.”

They will stand out among the crowd during tomorrow’s festivities being pulled by a horse-drawn carriage arranged by Claire Stephenson, landlady of The Globe pub on the Headland.

It will be supplied by North East Carriage Ltd.

The judging panel had a touch decision in trying to pick the winners and runners-up.

Each contestant asked a variety of questions by compere Sylvia Robson, of Hartlepool Carnival Committee.

She said: “We have had more entries than last year so we are very pleased.

“Word is getting round that it is a good event.”

Jake and Nicole each received a certificate and £30 first place prize money.

In the girls’ section, Georgina Day was runner-up, and Connor Smailes came second for the boys.

They each took home £20.

Aimee Pearce won third prize of £10 for the girls, while the judges awarded joint third place to boys Fynn Kitching and Ryan Turner.

Today sees the judging of the competition to find the Headland’s best decorated house, garden and business.