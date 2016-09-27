Hartlepool Carnival launches new talent competition

Performers of all ages will show off their talents in a new competition organised by Hartlepool Carnival this weekend.

Carnival’s Got Talent is a new event added to this year’s calendar by the team behind Hartlepool Carnival.

We have tried to get more interest from the whole of the town so we have made it into something bigger and got bigger prizes for the various categories Carnival spokesman

This Saturday, performers of all ages and varieties will compete for cash prizes at the Borough Hall on the Headland.

A spokesman for Hartlepool Carnival Committee said: “We used to do a small talent show on the Headland over carnival week, but we have tried to get more interest from the whole of the town so we have made it into something bigger and got bigger prizes for the various categories.

“It is not just singing and dancing, we are trying to get a full range of acts and as many people to take part as possible.

“It is open to everybody from children right up to nanas and grandads.

“We have got singer, performers from a performing arts school and entrants ranging from one group up to 26.”

The competition is divided into three categories.

The first will see solo and group performers aged from five to 10 battle it out on stage.

The second is for acts aged 11 to 15 and is again open to solo or group artists and the final is for everyone aged 16 and over.

Each act will have just five minutes to impress the judges.

Prizes will be awarded to the winner of each group and an overall winner will be crowned on the night.

The competition starts at noon and ends around 6pm.

Tickets are priced £5 for adults and £3 for children and are available now from www.destinationhartlepool.com.

They can also be obtained from Hartlepool Tourist Information Centre, Church Square, open Tuesday to Friday, 10am-4.30pm, and 10am-4pm on Saturdays.

Alternatively, call the box office on (01429) 890000.

For further details about the competition, visit www.eventstop.co.uk/event/17/carnival’s_got_talent or email the carnival committee at hartlepoolcarnival@hotmail.co.uk