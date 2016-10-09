Hartlepool celebrates day of the Bulldog

The best of British gathered in Hartlepool.

The Rossmere Centre played host to its seventh annual Bulldog Day UK.

Bulldog Day at the Rossmere Centre, Hartlepool, on Sunday

Dozens of owners turned up to raise money for a variety of good causes and show off their pets.

National Bulldog Day UK was the brainchild of animal lover Vicky Collins-Nattrass, who explained the aim had been to showcase the breed beyond the world of traditional dog shows.

“The bulldog world doesn’t only cater for show people,” she said.

“A huge percentage of bulldogs are pets - the show world is tiny.

“We wanted to educate people about the work that we have been doing to breed a healthier bulldog.”

Local organiser Michele Stonehouse was delighted with the turn-out for Sunday’s event.

All money raised will be split between a number of specialist animal charities and Hartlepool hospice.

“There are two Bulldog Day UKs a year - one in Newark and one in Hartlepool,” she said.

Bulldog Day organiser Michelle Stonehouse with Logan

“We donate all the profits to various dog charities and also support a local charity.

“Last year we raised around £3,000 including the various rescue charity stall that we have.

“A lot of people who have bulldogs don’t have the opportunity to go to formal dog shows, so this is a chance to come down and celebrate your dog, who is also your best friend.

“We do have some show people here but the majority have just come down here with their pet dogs from home.”

