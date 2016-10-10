Hartlepool charity celebrates milestones

A charity specialising in social inclusion has achieved another series of milestones for Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Art Studio, a not-for-profit charity based in Park Road, has been awarded funding from the Paul Hamlyn Foundation.

Charity members at a recent event.

It will be used to “take members out of their comfort zone” and do something different to what they are accustomed to, said project manager Colin Thompson.

He added: “So far they have completed a photography course with noted photographer Doralba Picerno. The second project was to make two huge murals for Hartlepool and East Durham Mind.

“A further eight are to be completed soon, with large wall murals, movies and sculptures among the ideas decided by the members themselves.”

But that’s not the only new success, for the group - which was founded in 2000 - has a project called the Artrium and has been based in Park Road since 2005.

We recently received funding from the Big Lottery under their Awards for All scheme to deliver training over an 18 week period to all of our volunteers. This was very well received Colin Thompson

Colin, who has been project manager for the last eight years, added: “We recently received funding from the Big Lottery under their Awards for All scheme to deliver training over an 18-week period to all our volunteers. This was very well received.”

He said Hartlepool Art Studio was going strong and currently caters for more than 70 members that have varying degrees of illnesses.

The charity specialises in social inclusion, the reduction of prescribed medication, the reduction of the stigma associated with mental health and “has created a haven in which to explore creative juices and develop special talents”.

The Artrium supports everyone that experiences some form of mental, physical or learning difficulty.

The next big event for members is the Christmas party and officials would love to hear from anyone who would like to sponsor part of the event.

To join the Artrium, membership forms are available from the studio or the gallery opposite the Post Office in Middleton Grange. Prices vary and can be customised to suit all budgets.

To find out more, visit http://theartrium.org.uk/ or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/artriumstudio/

People can also call (01429) 867775.