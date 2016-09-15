Hartlepool charity got ticket to ride thanks to £20,000 gift from town firm

A Hartlepool charity is on the road to success thanks to fantastic support from a town firm.

Hartlepool Families First has bought two much-needed mini-buses after JDR Cables raised an incredible £20,000.

Marketing and Events Co-ordinator at JDR Cables Mandy Marriner with Families First service user Kai Serginson at the presentation of two mini buses to Hartlepool Families First. Picture by FRANK REID

The buses have already been clocking up the miles ferrying disadvantaged youngsters to and from activities over the summer.

JDR Cables named Hartlepool Families First, based in York Road, as their chosen charity of the year.

And everyone was delighted when it raised the £20,000 as a result of the business’s annual summer ball held at Hardwick Hall Hotel.

Paul Thompson, manager of Hartlepool Families First, said: “These vehicles will really take some of the most disadvantaged children in Hartlepool out and about and get the same opportunities that every other child is afforded in Hartlepool.

When business and the local community come together to do something good for local people whilst having a bit of fun at the same time, everyone’s a winner Paul Thompson, Hartlepool Families First

“Transport is a big issue for a wide range of communities in Hartlepool.

“It would have taken us two to three years to fundraise if we had not worked in partnership with JDR Cables.

“When people come together, business and the local community, to do something good for local people whilst having a bit of fun at the same time, everyone’s a winner.”

JDR Cable has been supporting local charities for the last five years, raising in excess of £80,000.

In previous years it has helped Hartlepool & District Hospice and Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice.

This year’s glamorous summer ball raised money including from an auction with some top prizes including flights to Dubai and the latest Apple gadgets.

Christian Wain, JDR senior production engineer, said: “It takes a lot of work but we enjoy doing it.

“What makes it all worthwhile is when you see something like this come out of it.”

JDR Cables chose to support Hartlepool Families First after an initial meeting in February.

Mandy Marriner, marketing and events coordinator added: “What a great charity Hartlepool Families First are. One of the reasons we chose to support them is because they cover all ages.

“It is not just about handing money over it is about raising the profile of JDR in the community. We feel we can give more to this charity than just money.”

The two buses have been named Joyce and Big Ron as a not to two of the charity’s strongest supporters.