Hartlepool charity Red Dreams re-opens as regulator confirms ‘no formal investigation at this time’

A Hartlepool organisation is not formally being investigated by the Charity Commission – despite “concerns” being raised over its governance.

Performing arts organisation Red Dreams has re-opened with a “limited service”, less than a week after founders Dawn and Ian McManus were reportedly ordered to leave by trustees of the charity.

The Charity Commission has been looking into the operations of the charity, based in Whitby Street.

However, a spokesman for the independent regulator of charities said: “I can confirm that concerns have been raised with us about the governance of the charity and that we are assessing them to determine what, if any, regulatory concerns there might be for us.

“Please note that we are not formally investigating the charity at this time.”

The charity was set up by Mr and Mrs McManus a decade ago following the death of their son Kyle, who died of a brain haemorrhage aged 16.

It aims to help young people build confidence by taking part in creative activities.

Last week, the charity posted on Facebook that it would be “closed until further notice”, with Mr McManus telling of his “devastation”.

Yesterday it re-opened, albeit with a limited service, after a meeting for parents had been held a day earlier.

A post on the charity’s Facebook page added: “As for staff, students and artists, we would like to ensure that things will return to normal as soon as possible.

“In relation to Dawn and Ian, staff and trustees are working together to ensure Red Dreams remains the way it always has been.

“The common shared goal is to return Dawn and Ian to where they belong.”

All lessons at Red Dreams resumed on Wednesday, according to the charity’s Facebook page.

The organisation has in the past helped to release two singles in aid of brave five-year-old Bradley Lowery, of Blackhall, who is battling terminal neuroblastoma.

Written by Hartlepool sisters Olivia Crawford and Georgia Fletcher, proceeds from Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish) went towards the appeal to provide ongoing treatment for Bradley.

The Mail has tried to contact Mr and Mrs McManus for comment.

In a post on his Facebook page last week, Mr McManus wrote: “Please please please don’t worry, everyone who is involved with Red Dreams, I am sure it will re-open in a week and Anthony, Josh and all the coaches will be there to support, care, listen and guide you.”