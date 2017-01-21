Hartlepool charity Red Dreams ‘will re-open’ says founder, after investigation reports

A Hartlepool charity chief says a creative organisation which he helped set up will re-open soon after reports that it is being investigated by the Charity Commission.

Performing arts organisation Red Dreams was created a decade ago by Dawn and Ian McManus following the death of their son Kyle, who died of a brain haemorrhage aged just 16.

It helps young people build confidence through taking part in creative activities.

In a post on his Facebook page, which is public, Ian wrote: “Please please please don’t worry, everyone who is involved with Red Dreams, I am sure it will re-open in a week and Anthony, Josh and all the coaches will be there to support, care, listen and guide you.”

Yesterday, he had posted: “It is with immediate effect that Red Dreams will be closed until further notice please check the page.

“For any parties or rehearsals, recordings, film commissions please message the Red Dreams Facebook page.

“Dawn and I would like to thank everyone for their support over the past 10 years, for allowing us to be part of your journey and for helping to keep Kyle’s memory so vibrant and for making him proud ... we can never repay you ... we are devastated at what has happened today.”

It has been reported that trustees of the charity asked Dawn for the keys to the charity’s base in Whitby Street, Hartlepool, before ordering her and Ian to leave.

Red Dreams has helped to release two singles in aid of Blackhall youngster Bradley Lowery, who is battling terminal neuroblastoma.

Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish) was written by Hartlepool sisters Olivia Crawford and Georgia Fletcher, with the proceeds going towards the appeal to help provide ongoing treatment for Bradley.

The Red Dreams website reads: “Red Dreams is far more than just coaching, teaching and mentoring skills and creative craft, many of the people who come to us have issues with confidence, low self-esteem and social factors; the North East is one of the most disadvantaged areas in the country and we hope to build individual belief, social interaction skills as well as many other aspects of their personal development.

“We have started working with a number of organisations, as we realised confidence and support issues are not only confined to young people.

“We have a number of older participants, whose creative interests make Red Dreams an ideal support network.”

The Mail tried to contact Dawn and Ian McManus for comment.