Hartlepool children’s home hailed ‘outstanding’ by inspectors

A Hartlepool children’s home has been praised by officials and received the highest possible inspection rating.

Exmoor Grove, at Throston, which provides respite and residential care for children and young people with disabilities and challenging behaviour, was found to be Outstanding overall by Ofsted.

Inspectors said the short stays enjoyed by youngsters “enrich their lives” and exceed parents’ and professionals’ expectations.

Ofsted said in their report: “Children and young people experience a short break in a home that is safe, comfortable and exceedingly well equipped to meet their needs.

“Active fundraising by staff and a donation from the local authority staff lottery have led to the provision of a well-equipped sensory room.”

It added: “Highly skilled staff inspire confidence in parents, carers and professionals, because children and young people receive excellent care.”

Exmoor Grove has six respite beds and two residential beds to give parents and carers a well earned break.

It is currently used by 23 young people and has 36 dedicated staff.

Manager Sylvia Lowe, who was said by Ofsted to be an inspiring role model for staff, said: “We have worked really hard over the past year to get the outstanding and we are very proud of it.”

Ofsted said the range of in-house and community activities the young people take part in are “exceptional” and receive highly individualised care that helps maximise their progress.

Exmoor Grove provides respite care after school, overnight, at weekends and over school holidays.