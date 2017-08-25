Hartlepool children set to mark summer reading achievements

Youngsters in Hartlepool are set to celebrate their reading achievements next week.

Children aged four to 11 have been taking part in a free summer reading challenge, launched by Hartlepool Borough Council in a bid to increase interest in books and boost reading confidence.

It’s important that we help to avoid the summer holiday ‘dip’ in children’s reading Coun Kevin Cranney

They have read six books over the summer holidays, with a theme of Animal Agents.

Twelve youngsters also acted as volunteers, helping the other children choose books and talk about the titles they had read, and helping with the craft sessions.

They will each receive a medal and certificiate at a number of presentations over the next few days.

Coun Kevin Cranney, chair of the council’s regeneration services policy committee, said: “Congratulations to all this year’s Summer Reading Challenge champions on their achievement, and well done to the library staff, parents and the other youngsters who have encouraged the children along the way.

“It is important that we help to avoid the summer holiday ‘dip’ in children’s reading, and encourage them to take on a challenge, strengthen their literacy skills, boost their confidence and hopefully fall in love with reading. This way, they return to school keen and ready to learn.”

Youngsters were tasked with solving weird and wonderful cases, from deciphering mysterious graffiti writing to catching the culprit who took the missing lunch.

Children could also collect sticker clues to piece together in their detective folder and help the Animal Agents crack the cases once and for all.