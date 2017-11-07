Hartlepool college hopes to attract new intake of learners

A sixth form college that celebrated its best-ever results in the summer will open its doors this week to show what it has to offer school- leavers.

English Martyrs Sixth Form College is holding the Open Evening on Thursday to meet potential students and their families, and talk about how it can help them with their future.

It is aimed at teenagers who will be leaving school next summer and are looking to further their education.

The Open Evening is the first of two events for students and their families to speak to staff and current students about the college and how they can start the next chapter of their education in September.

David Roberts, acting head of sixth form, said: “Open evenings are the best opportunity for young people to gather all the information they need about the college before making the important choice in August next year.

“Our specialist staff are on hand to answer questions and give an in-depth insight into courses and career advice.

“We also have our student ambassadors on hand to give a students’ perspective of the college and what life is like at EMS6.”

This summer, English Martyrs Sixth Form recorded its best A-level pass rate with a 99% success across all 28 subjects offering examinations. David added: “In the summer of 2017 our results at A-level surpassed all records the college has ever had.

“Sixty-four per cent of our students received an A*-B grade, a record which sets us as one of the highest achieving colleges in the area and a record we are extremely proud of.”

That was the college’s best results since 2008 when 55% of students secured grades between A8 and B.

“There has never been a better time to choose English Martyrs and I hope all Year 11 students use the opportunity to come and see what we can offer,” said David.

The open evening is on Thursday between 6pm and 8pm.

Visit www.ems6college.org or call (01429) 273790.