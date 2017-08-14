Hartlepool comedian Danny Posthill’s latest online video comes up Trumps

A Hartlepool comedian has gone down a storm with his latest impression of American President Donald Trump.

Funnyman Danny Posthill, who shot to fame two years ago on hit ITV show Britain’s Got Talent, was asked to surprise politicians Alex Salmond and David Davis with his take on President Trump.

Comedian Dany Potshill as Donald Trump with polticians Alex Salmond and David Davis.

Complete with suit and wig, Danny travelled up to Scotland where he met the pair outside the Assembly Rooms at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival on Sunday.

He was contacted by campaign group Scotland in Union to surprise the politicians and it has since proved popular online, with the video being shared thousands of times on Facebook.

Danny, who grew up in the Rift House and Fens areas of Hartlepool, said: “I get booked to do certain events as Donald Trump as he is so popular and controversial.

“I know that Alex Salmond and Trump were good friends but fell out, so I was asked by Scotland in Union - a social media political group - to turn up as Trump to meet him after his show in Edinburgh.

“I just said to him ‘Alex you’re fired’ and he asked me what was happening in North Korea, so I said ‘it’s going to bomb like your show’.

“It was quite nerve-wracking as I was up against two really educated people, so it was hard to try and out-wit someone of that calibre.

“But it was good fun.”

Danny said he was initially concerned about doing political impersonations over fears that it would split an audience depending on their political views.

But the video taken from the moment has so far attracted 50,547 views on the Scotland in Union Facebook page - something Danny is delighted about.

He added: “Alex Salmond didn’t expect me to be there. “It was a surprise and that is what made it funnier.

“I was nervous about it as I didn’t know what I was going to say, but I did a bit of research on him and it ended up being about Trump wanting to make friends with Salmond.

“He took it very well.”

Ahead of the American Election last year, Danny even appeared on Sky News as Donald Trump.

Among his other highlights recently have included an appearance on the celebrity edition of TV show Pointless and working with his comedy hero Bobby Davro.

Danny can next be seen playing the Dame in pantomime Snow White at the Tyne Theatre in Newcastle.