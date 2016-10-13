Hartlepool comedy gig promises to be a scarily good night

A spooky and hilarious instalment of a comedy club is on the way.

And for the person who turns up in the best Halloween themed fancy dress there’s a prize in store at the Hot Potato Comedy Club in Hartlepool.

It returns for a Halloween Special at the Town Hall Theatre in Raby Road, on Saturday, October 29.

The scarily good line-up includes John Fothergill, Roger Monkhouse, Rahul Kohli, and Danny McLoughlin who will be the master of ceremonies.

Comedy fans are being encouraged wear fancy dress. For those who take up the challenge, there will be a prize for the spookiest snappy dresser.

Peter Vincent, of promoters Ten Feet Tall, said: “Not only do we have a scarily good line-up here, we can’t wait to see how the audience dress up for the night.

“Roger Monkhouse is a proper legend on the comedy circuit both at home and abroad, and John Fothergill is a popular support for the likes of Kevin Bridges.

“We also know you’ll love Rahul Kohli, and Danny McLoughlin is still buzzing after a fantastic run at the Edinburgh Fringe.”

The Halloween Special gig starts at 8pm and tickets are available at the early bird special price of £7 up to a week in advance of the show, and £9 after that.

Anyone wanting more details should get in touch with the Tourist Information Centre, call the box office on (01429) 890000, or visit the website at www.hartlepooltownhalltheatre.com.

Doors for the show open at 7pm and the Hot Potato gig is described as suitable for people who are aged over 18.