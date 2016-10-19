Hartlepool couch potato is taking on a daily marathon challenge

A self-confessed couch potato has set himself an extreme fitness challenge to cover 10,000 miles in 365 days.

Hartlepool’s Paul Suggitt will be walking, riding and racing, for a year to raise cash and awareness of a regional charity.

Paul Suggitt

The 47-year-old plans to cover 10,000 miles in 365 days, which is roughly a marathon a day and the equivalent of travelling from Hartlepool to the Gold Coast in Australia.

And, it is all on behalf of the Chris Lucas Trust, which raises money for research into an aggressive form of teenager cancer, rhabdomyosarcoma.

Paul, who works with the emergency services, said: “I’ve raised money for the charity before and it is such an amazing charity I wanted to do something else to raise awareness.”

He said he came up with the idea of the Walk/Run/Ride Challenge and is currently in training for his big adventure, which starts on January 1, 2017.

It is going to be a lot of hard work Paul Suggitt

Paul said: “I thought if me giving up my time would help them, then it was a no brainer. It is something I can do while still being able to work.

“I am definitely no athlete, so this is a way of getting me off the couch and out doing something and getting fit.”

During the challenge Paul intends to do routes around the area on weekdays and then on a number of weekends will be taking his challenge across the country.

He said: “It is going to be a lot of hard work, but should also be a lot of fun and I will get to see parts of the country I have not seen before.”

Paul Suggitt

Even though he is just training at the moment, including running 45 miles from Hartlepool to Whitby at the weekend, Paul is amazed by the response and the support he has had so far.

He said: “People are already starting to follow me and people I don’t even know have been sending me messages of support and saying to tell them when I am in their area so they can come and support me.

“Some people have said I am inspiring them to get up and out on their bikes, which is great.

“It would be fantastic if I could get the people of Hartlepool behind me.”

Paul Suggitt

Paul already has a facebook page running where he is keeping people up to date with his progress and when the challenge begins he will be wearing a tracker so people can follow him live online.

To find out more visit www.facebook.com/wrrchallenge or to make a donation text WRR17 £5 to 70070.