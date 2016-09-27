Hartlepool council agrees to sell former hotel for redevelopment

A run-down building is to be sold for redevelopment in a deal agreed by councillors.

Hartlepool Borough Council agreed to accept an offer it has received to buy the freehold the authority owns for the Grade II listed Market Hotel on the corner of Lynn Street and Surtees Street.

The developer is said to have plans to refurbish the building and convert it into self contained apartments and possibly have commercial use on the ground floor.

Denise Ogden, director of regeneration and neighbourhoods presented a report to councillors stating: “The interested party has experience in renovating property in the Hartlepool area, and is considered a suitable candidate to take on the building.”

The name of the buyer and amount the building will be sold for is confidential.

The council’s Finance and Policy Committee considered three options for the future of the building.

Alternatives to selling to the developer were for the council to restore it itself, which would have needed grants and match funding, or to seek to demolish it.

Historic England urged the council to try to market the building first.

Ms Ogden told the committee: “The future of the building will have some influence on the wider area.

“It is in a very poor state and has some significant structural defects.

“To date we have received a number of offers but not all have been sustainable.”

Its location is close to the site of a new campus for Cleveland College of Art and Design.

The council added the potential commercial use of part of the building could be an asset to the creation of an Innovation and Skills Quarter, which seeks to provide a base for creative industries and revive the daytime use of Church Street.

Councillor Shane Moore said he had visited other properties owned by the new buyer and was happy to proceed with the sale.

He said: “I have got no issue with going ahead with this and prefer to see it utilised.”

The proposals will require planning permission and listed building consent.