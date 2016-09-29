Hartlepool councillor’s stage call with Jeremy Corbyn

A Hartlepool councillor was invited to join Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on stage at the end of the party’s annual conference.

Sylvia Tempest attended the conference in Liverpool as a delegate of the Hartlepool Constituency Labour Party.

Hartlepool Constituency Labour Party delegate Sylvia Tempest (back row second from left) joined Jereny Corbyn on stage at the end of the Labour Conference.

She was invited to join a number of other party members on to the main stage at the end of Mr Corbyn’s keynote speech for singing of The Red Flag and Jerusalem.

Coun Tempest, who represents Headland & Harbour Ward on the council, said: “I was honoured to be asked to join Jeremy on the stage as part of a choir which led the traditional end of conference singing of The Red Flag and Jerusalem.

“It was a memorable end to a conference which will hopefully see the party come together behind our leader and work towards winning the next General Election.”

Coun Tempest, who is married to fellow Labour Councillor Stephen Thomas, arrived in Liverpool last Saturday for the leadership election results which saw Mr Corbyn re-elected after a challenge from Owen Smith with 61.8% of the votes.

Coun Tempest has been a vocal supporter of Jeremy Corbyn during the recent turmoil within the Parliamentary Labour Party.

In July, she was one of 240 local authority councillors, including Coun Lesley Hamilton, who represents Hartlepool’s Victoria Ward, who signed an open letter on Labour List giving continued backing to the leader.

Coun Tempest called the attempted coup by MPs “a disgrace and contemptible”.

On her return from the conference, when many MPs and Mr Corbyn called for unity, Coun Tempest said: “It’s been an interesting few days which culminated in Jeremy’s powerful and inspirational speech.

“I was particularly pleased to hear his policies on education, housing, economy and his promise that, once in power, he will reverse the Tory’s privatisation of our NHS.”

In his speech, Mr Corbyn set out plans for a £500 billion National Investment Bank to support infrastructure projects and a £50 million Migrant Impact Fund to support areas under pressure from new arrivals.

He said business would pay for Labour’s proposed National Education Service, including through a 1.5% hike in corporation tax for allowances and grants for college and university students.

He told delegates: “Let’s be frank, no-one will be convinced of a vision promoted by a divided party.

“We all agree on that, so I ask each and every one of you, accept the decision of the members, end the trench warfare and work together to take on the Tories.”