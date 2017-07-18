Hartlepool couple speak of devastation after beloved dog is mauled to death

A Hartlepool couple have been left devastated after their adorable dog was brutally mauled to death while out on a walk.

John Cuthbert and partner Lorraine Meakin, from Front Street, Greatham, say they were walking their two-year-old Pomeranian Shih Tzu cross, called Flossie, when a pack of dogs attacked their beloved pet.

Blue lagoon where the incident is said to have taken place.

In a matter of seconds the attacking dogs - believed to be two huskies and a pitbull - killed the defenceless pup.

Now owner John, 63, hopes to make people aware of the danger posed to other dog owners at Seaton Carew after the attack at Blue Lagoon.

He said: “Flossie was viciously savaged by three dogs who killed her in the attack.

“The police are involved but we want to get a warning out there.

“We were just walking along Blue Lagoon around 6pm on Friday night with my sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws, who had come up from Nottingham.

“There were five of us just having a nice stroll along the beach when this happened.

“There were three people with the other dogs and our dogs were right at our feet, but I saw these dogs coming along the beach and said that I didn’t like the look of them.

“But just as I went to bend down to pick her up the three dogs attacked - knocking me to one side.

“They picked her up and shook her. It all happened in seconds there wasn’t time for me to intervene.”

The couple also own another dog - three-year-old Shih Tzu Jack Russell cross Hettie - which had been picked up just before the attack.

John, a grandad of ten, said he is concerned for the safety of children, including his own grandchildren, who regularly walk along the beach, if such dogs are left to roam freely.

He continued: “If that had been my two-year-old grandson, there would have been exactly the same result.

“It could have easily been him. There was no time to react - she is such a tiny little dog - we are all devastated.”

The family contacted Cleveland Police, who John says attended the scene and took statements from all of the owners and family members at the scene.

The heartbroken family were then left to bury little Flossie at home.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: “We received a report on Friday and we are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.”