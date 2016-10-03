Hartlepool cyclist rode 110 miles with two cracked ribs to complete charity mission

A Hartlepool business boss cracked two ribs on a charity cycle ride - and then battled on for another 110 miles to make sure he finished.

Dave Garside, 53, was only 30 miles in to a three-day challenge when he came off his bike at 32 miles per hour.

Dave, left, with Derek Leighton at a bike shop in Nenthead, near Alston.

He landed on his head and shoulders and skidded almost 40ft on a downhill stretch at the 1,043ft high Whinlatter Pass in Cumbria.

His bike was wrecked and he also suffered burns as well as leg, arm and shoulder injuries.

But undaunted Dave got back on his feet, borrowed a back-up bike and kept on riding until he could get to a local shop where he splashed out on a £350 new one - all because he was so determined to complete the challenge.

He kept going for two more days and finished the charity ride along with 13 other sponsored riders.

Thanks to their efforts, more than £20,000 has been raised for the Hartlepool charity the Kay Smith Fund.

Today, as he looked back on the drama, Dave, the managing director of NE Security Services, said: “I wanted to finish because a lot of people were depending on me and I had raised a lot of money.”

He re-lived the crash and said: “It was the first day and I was doing about 32 miles an hour going down the bank.

“The front end of the bike just went from under me and it was a steep bank. I came off like a cannonball.

“But I just got back up and got on with it. I was suffering a bit for the rest of the race.”

Dave put his ability to carry on down to his fitness.

Ice baths, the support of his fellow riders and a “really good atmosphere” among all the cyclists helped him to keep going.

The Hartlepool men tackled a 145-mile route from Whitehaven in Cumbria to Hartlepool to raise money for the Kay Smith Fund.

It’s ten years since Kay Smith, from the Dyke House area of Hartlepool, died after a year-long battle against breast cancer, aged 37.

Kay created the fund herself while she was battling the disease. Since then, the money raised has helped to fund a breakthrough in the early detection of breast cancer.

It has also paid for a child bereavement service based at Hartlepool & District Hospice.

Watch out for more photographs and coverage of the epic journey in the Hartlepool Mail.