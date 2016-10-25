Hartlepool dad’s joy after raising nearly £2,000 for charity

A Hartlepool dad has told of his joy after managing to raise nearly £2,000 for charity from his Great North Run effort.

Michael Stafford who owns Platinum Computers in Lister Street, Hartlepool, took on the annual 13.1 mile route last month to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Michael Stafford from Platinum Computers completed the Great North Run memory of Tony Short to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

He ran in memory of friend Tony Short, who was cared for by the charity before he lost his battle to the illness earlier this year.

Now Michael, 49, from Ruskin Grove, has now raised a total of £1,905 for the charity which cares for people with cancer.

Taking part in the famous half marathon has also inspired the former Burn Road Harrier to lace up his running shoes for good by joining the Hartlepool Harriers.

He said: “The atmosphere on the day from the spectators was amazing and the weather was also good which helped.

Michael Stafford from Platinum Computers completed the Great North Run memory of Tony Short to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“I ran the 13.1 miles a few seconds under one hour 47 minutes, and I am looking forward to doing it again next year.”

Mr Stafford said the last time he took part in the event was 20 years ago when he managed to achieve a time of one hour 18 minutes.

He added: “I am going to be 50 this month, but since I completed the Great North Run, I am now back into running again and have even joined the Hartlepool Harriers, so I am doing a lot more runs now.

“I am delighted to have been able to raise the £1,905 through donations from my generous customers and I have now given the sum to the charity. I initially hoped to raise £400 as it was the minimum amount you had to raise, so I was over the moon to raise so much!

Michael Stafford from Platinum Computers completed the Great North Run memory of Tony Short to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“I have even put my name down for updates on next year’s Great North Run as I hope to do it again next year.”