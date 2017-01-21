Hartlepool dance school aims high this year

A dance school owner has looked back on a huge 12 months of achievements which finished on a high with a showcase performance.

Jemma Mudd, the owner of JLM Dance in Hartlepool, told of her delight at a year which culminated in a presentation night at the end of December, along with the dance school’s showcase.

Jemma said: “We had more than 200 supporters who came and attended the event and what a wonderful evening it was. Our students performed a fantastic Christmas showcase with students from two years.”

The highlights included seniors performing ballroom, Latin and sequence dances and Jemma added: “The feedback was amazing.”

She said people were “commenting on how much the school continues to improve and how nice it was to see people of all ages be involved in dance.

“The school continues to raise money to help cover costs for dresses for the Supadance league in which our juveniles came first last season.

“The night nearly raised £500 to go towards this for our adult team to get kitted out.

“I would like to thank everyone who came and helped support us and helped make it such a memorable and successful night.”

The presentation night saw more than 50 students receive their feedback from their examinations in September, said Jemma.

She said the awards included the Examiner Start Shield going to Freya Pounder, after she received top marks in all her dances.

Mick Campbell won the examiner most improved award and Phill Ansell received the JLM best dancer award.

JLM is already off to a flying start this year and has welcomed 50 new students.

Jemma described it as “very exciting” and added: “We have people down on waiting lists and extra classes have been put on to meet demands which is amazing.

“We will be having our second intake in the summer. However, we are urging people to still put their names down on the waiting list as we do plan to add more classes onto our timetable.”

Students are certainly not being eased back into dancing after the Christmas break.

Jemma explained: “We have our first Supadance competition match in three weeks. We have four teams competing in children’s, juniors, adults and seniors sections to kick off our year.

“All students have really worked hard to learn routines and get back their competition flair in time.”