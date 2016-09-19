Hartlepool dance school appeals for your vote in green energy competition

A Hartlepool dance school is appealing for support from the town to help give it a green energy boost.

The Karen Liddle School of Dance, in York Road, is asking people to vote for it in the M&S Energy competition which will see one winner from the North East receive £12,500 of solar panels.

It is currently in second place for the region and voting closes on October 10.

Paul Hewitson, a director of Hartlepower CIC, which promotes renewable energy projects in town, said: “With the success that West Park Primary School had in the competition last year we thought it was a good opportunity to do a similar project with the Karen Liddle School of Dance.

“West Park school are already saving a lot of money on their energy bills.

“People can vote using Facebook which makes it easier and it is free. If people could spare 30 seconds it would be fantastic to see that same kind of support again.”

West Park Primary School, in Coniscliffe Road, toped the public vote in last year’s M&S Energy competition to claim £40,000 worth of solar panelling.

The Karen Liddle School of Dance, which relies on fundraising and generosity of parents and carers, is used by hundreds of children throughout the week for dancing lessons.

The building is also a venue for community fitness and wellbeing classes.

They hope to install a 7.5 Kilowatt roof mounted solar PV system onto the flat roof to supply the building with green energy.

With matching funding it plans to expand on that to 10 Kilowatt and install battery storage.

A spokesman said: “Our solar installation will provide the school with reduced energy costs, particularly in the summer months, when we need to run air conditioning and in the colder winter months run electric heating.”

Lucinda Stott, who runs fitness sessions in the building, added: “Vote for the Karen Liddle family to help us get our building energy fit to.”

To vote visit www.hartlepoolsolar.co.uk