Hartlepool dancers wow crowds with their new show

Hartlepool dancers wowed the crowds this week with their performance of new show ‘Untouchable.’

The students at KR Dance Studios took to the stage at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre to showcase their variety show, running over four nights.

Senior street dancers in KR Dance's new show.

The show features performances from over 120 students aged from 18 months old all the way through to adults.

Under the guidance of Kim Ross, who runs the studio on Dalton Street, dancers were able to perform a variety of routines including a display of aerial acrobatics from 13-year-old Holly McGarry.

The display used a variety of apparatus including a never before seen aerial sphere typically used in the Moscow State Circus.

Sophie Barker, spokeswoman for the dance school, said everyone was thrilled with how well the show has been received.

KR Dancers: "juniors" in "Africa."

She said: “Opening night was brilliant.

“We had the biggest audience we have ever had, with people still turning up on the door wanting to buy tickets.

“I am putting it down to the fact that this year we have taken on even more students - with a record number taking part in the show.

“The aerial sphere was also a draw for people, as it is something that hasn’t been seen at the Town Hall before.

KR Dancers: The "pre-juniors" as Disney princesses and the "juniors" in "Mulan."

“The show has been something that we have been building towards for nine months, so it is lovely to have received so much positive feedback and messages of support.”

The show runs until Saturday at the Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre. Doors open at 6pm for a 6.30pm start.

Tickets are £9.50 for adults and £8.50 concessions.