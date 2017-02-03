Hartlepool dietician scoops national award for improving digital skills

Dietician Dawn Shotton has won a national award after developing her skills with technology to grow her business.

The Hartlepool mum of two won the Learning For My Business Award from charity Good Things Foundation, after gaining a host of new digital skills to turn her nutrition website dietwise.co.uk from a one-page website into a stylish and professional resource.

Dawn put her new skills to good use to produce social media channels, take on staff and volunteers, and develop clients across the world.

Her success saw her take the top honour at the awards ceremony to mark the Good Things Foundation’s support to two million digital learners.

The foundation leads a network of 5,000 local community partners within the Online Centre Network.

Dawn of West Park, improved her basic skills with one of the network’s centres in Saltburn. She decided to start her own business after more than 25 years working for the NHS and privately.

Dawn, who is married to Peter and is mum to Thomas, 14, and Hannah, 11, said: “Its simple really, I would never have got to where I am now without the support, I may even have given up.

“Things were getting very frustrating, and without help, the site would have never have progressed and wouldn’t look anywhere like as professional as I need it to be.

“The support not only gave me the skills but also gave me the confidence to press on.”

The awards judging panel included senior representatives from Lloyds Banking Group, MIND, Google, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the Department for Education (DfE), and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Dawn received her award at a ceremony in London’s iconic BT Tower.

Helen Milner, chief executive of the Good Things Foundation, said: “The judges thought Dawn’s journey really was inspirational, she’s come such a long way and overcome so many barriers to change her life and her business for the better.”