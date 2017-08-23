Hartlepool doctor suspended after taxi drivers 'fit to drive' blunder

A Hartlepool doctor passed taxi drivers as fit to drive - despite not seeing their medical records.

Bimal Singh, who has worked at North Tees and Hartlepool Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust since 1987, is set to serve a suspension following a tribunal.

He was based at the ORCEL centre, in Wynyard Road, Hartlepool, during the period he was undertaking taxi medicals.

An investigation was launched by Hartlepool Borough Council and Middlesbrough Council when it came to light that Dr Singh was not viewing drivers' medical histories.

The suspension has not yet begun, but is expected to start in September and last for about a month.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s trading standards and licensing manager, Ian Harrison, said: “As soon as we received intelligence that Dr Singh may have been declaring drivers as fit without seeing their previous medical history, we launched an investigation with Middlesbrough Council who appeared to have been most affected.

"This resulted in a referral being made to the NHS.

“There are obvious risks associated with relying on an individual being honest about their medical history, especially when their job might depend on it.

"To guard against this, Hartlepool Council has always included a requirement for a doctor to see a driver’s medical records before signing them as fit and, therefore, we were extremely

concerned to discover that Dr Singh was saying this had been done when, in fact, it had not.

“Although he was based in Hartlepool, only two of the 127 certificates that Dr Singh gave out actually related to Hartlepool applicants and only one of those had been given a licence.

"To ensure that he was genuinely fit to drive, this driver was immediately required to obtain a further medical certificate from his own GP - which he did.

"No other medical certificates signed by Dr Singh have been accepted."