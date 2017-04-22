Hartlepool ‘dog whisperer’ spreads canine powers across the region

A well-known Hartlepool dog trainer is branching out across the region.

Dave Shaw, aka The Dog Whisperer, has been running training clubs in the town for many years and will now be spreading his wings to Sunderland.

Dave Shaw and Cher at Crufts.

Dave, who runs Dog-Positive Training in the town says he is looking forward to branching out.

He said: “My plan is to open dog training centres all over the North East so dog owners can get the help and training they need to help their dogs on the right road to being a well-behaved dog and a great family pet.”

The Sunderland sessions will be held in the city’s West Wear Street and are due to start early next month.

From the new club Dave, who has more than three decades in dog training, will be holding one to one sessions so owners can get expert advice on any problems they might be having their their canine companion.

Through his 30 years of working with dogs in obedience, working trials and agility, Dave has helped hundreds of owners in their quest for the perfect pooch.

Dave is also a championship accredited judge for obedience by the Kennel Club and a member of the Kennel Clubs Accreditation Scheme for Instructors in Dog Training and Canine Behaviour.

His club, Dog-Positive Training, is a listed club for The Kennel Club Good Citizen Dog Scheme.

Dave, said: “Mostly, my dogs work in the discipline of obedience.

“Since 1985, I have been competing at the highest level with all breeds of dogs and have competed at Crufts obedience championships ten times.

“My biggest achievement was in 1999, when my dog Cher won the bitch reserve championships at Crufts and also appearing in televisions adverts for Pedigree Chum.”

Dave had a later brush with fame when he took a team of six dogs to appear on the television show, Britain’s Got Talent in 2009.

Since starting Dog-Positive in Hartlepool in 2007, Dave has appeared on the Radio Tees several times and currently has a monthly phone-in dog training show on Radio Hartlepool. He was also shortlisted for the Hartlepool Mail Community Awards in 2015.

Anyone who wants to find out more about Dave’s training sessions can visit his website at dogpositivehartlepool.webs.com, or young can call or text him on 07877 889329 or email him at dshaw352@gmail.com.