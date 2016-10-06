Hartlepool drivers warned of delays as main road is closed this weekend

Drivers have been warned of possible delays this weekend as the westbound carriageway of the A689 out of Hartlepool is closed for re-surfacing.

The closure will be in force from 8pm on Friday and will cover a stretch of the road between Sappers Corner and the Greatham/Dalton Back Lane junction.

Signposted diversions will be in place.

HGVs should leave the A689 at the Belle Vue Way roundabout and travel along Brenda Road and then Tees Road.

Other vehicles will be able to bypass the closure via Greatham village

The A689 is expected to re-open later on Sunday.