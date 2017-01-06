Hartlepool embroidery group raise hundreds for vital young carer’s service

An embroidery group has handed over hundreds of pounds to a lifeline carer’s group.

Foggy Furze Quilters and Embroiderers handed over a cheque for £350 to Hartlepool Young Carers.

The money was the proceeds from the raffle of a quilt, made by the group, which meets twice a week in the town.

Hartlepool Carers say they were delighted when the group contacted them to say that they had chosen them as the recipient of the proceeds and want to say a huge thank to everyone who helped to create the quilt.

The much-needed cash will now be used to provide young carers with valuable respite activities which take them away from their caring roles and gives them the opportunity to be children first.

Chairman of the quilters group, Lorna Scott said: “We thought we would raise £300 so to get a bit more than that is great.

“The raffle was held at the Borough Hall on the Heritage Weekend and we managed to sell a few items and get plenty of people entering the raffle.

“We chose the carers group because we feel that sometimes the bigger charities get a lot of the money from fundraising and we wanted to pick something local that would really benefit.

“It’s great that they are delighted to get the money.”

Hartlepool Young Carers define a young carer as someone typically aged between five and 19 who carries out caring duties for someone close to them - siblings, parents, guardians and grandparents.

This might include things like doing the shopping, carrying heavy things, looking after brothers or sisters, listening and emotionally supporting and dealing with money and bills.

Quilting and patchwork sessions held by the Foggy Furze Quilters take place at Seaton Carew Social Club from 2pm to 4pm on Mondays, with embroidery from 2pm to 4pm on Thursdays at the same venue.

Every two years the group of creative and skilful ladies hold an exhibition at the Marine Hotel to raise money for local charities.

Anyone interested in finding out more about Foggy Furze Quilters and Embroiderers can telephone Lorna on 01429 268642 or Barbara on 01429 870432.

For more information on support available to adult carers and young carers please contact Hartlepool Carers on 01429 283095.