Hartlepool families urged to read to their children

A new campaign encouraging families to make stories part of every child’s bedtime routine is set to launch in Hartlepool next week.

BookTrust – the UK’s largest children’s reading charity – is launching the initiative on Monday with a programme of events taking place in all Hartlepool libraries.

The organisation is also issuing a free booklet called ‘Bath, Book, Bed’ featuring top tips from parenting guru Jo Frost which families can pick at any Hartlepool Borough Council library.

Heather Bellwood, Hartlepool Council’s children’s and outreach librarian, said: “Research has shown that bedtime routines are associated with improved sleep in young children so we are absolutely delighted to be supporting this BookTrust campaign.

“Children who are read to every night start school ahead of those who aren’t and the gap only widens as they get older.”

The Stories and Rhyme sessions, which are suitable for the under fives, are as follows:

* Central Library on Monday, April 24, at 10.30am, Tuesday, April 25, at 1.30pm, Thursday, April 27, at 10.30am and Baby Babble for the under twos on Wednesday, April 26, at 1.30pm.

* Headland Library on Friday, April 28 at 10.30am

* Owton Manor Library on Monday, April 24 at 2pm.

* Seaton Carew Library Stories and Rhyme session on Tuesday, April 25, at 2pm.

* Throston Grange Library Stories and Rhyme session on Monday, April 24, at 10.30am and Sing and Sign for the under twos on Wednesday, April 26, at 10.30am.

To find out more call Hartlepool Central Library on 01429 272905.