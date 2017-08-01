Hartlepool family desperate to bring brain-damaged man home

The family of a man who collapsed in Poland is campaigning to raise £15,000 to bring him home to the town.

Simon Ankers suddenly collapsed in Poland and is currently in hospital there in a coma.

His family in Hartlepool have been told the brain damage is extensive and the 39-year-old may never regain consciousness.

Now, they have launched a campaign to raise the money to bring Simon back to the town and to a specialised unit where he can have his loved ones around him.

His sister, Victoria Ankers, said Simon loves to travel and has been all over the world.

She said he was at Poznan Airport waiting for a flight back to Britain when he collapsed.

But, because the family were no aware he was planning to fly back, they were not contacted until July 26.

She said: "Devastatingly he has suffered catastrophic brain damage and will remain in a coma. We now know he is not expected to regain consciousness.

"There are no words to describe our pain, but we are all absolutely heartbroken and numb especially his mam who due to her own health has not been able to visit him.

"We desperately need him home in a specialised unit to spend his days around us."

Victoria said her brother had medical insurance, so the hospital bills will be paid, but they need to raise the money to pay for a private air ambulance package to fly him home because he is not fit to travel by road.

She said: "Simon was born to travel and had lived in Australia and New Zealand. He had visited places like Bali, Abu Dhabi and Dubai too."

Her brother had relocated to Newquay in Cornwall, but didn't spend much time there.

She said: "He loved exploring Europe and had recently found a love for Berlin and Poland over the last year.

"He also enjoyed working on the festivals over the summer.

"I hope we can raise the funds to get him on one last flight back to his home town of Hartlepool."

To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/victoria-ankers-1