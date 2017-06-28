Hartlepool family hold music event for Manchester victims

The sister of a Hartlepool teen caught up in the Manchester terror attack is set to hold a charity night in aid of the victims.

Seventeen-year-old Emily Anderson was at the Ariana Grande concert held at the arena last month when the bomb went off.

Daniel Hewitson and Abbigail Anderson in the Raglan Quoit Club Picture by FRANK REID

The teen had been given the tickets by her mum as a present for Christmas after undergoing surgery on her spine, but found herself in the centre of a terror attack which killed 22 people.

Emily managed to return home safely along with her sister Abi and parents Louise and Jason, but has since been plagued by nightmares.

Now her sister Abi Anderson, 20, and her boyfriend Daniel Hewitson, 21, have organised a gig at the Raglan Quoit Club on Friday, July 7, to raise money for those affected.

Abi, a performing arts student at Teesside University, was travelling to meet her sister and mum at the arena just before the attack.

She said: “We were the lucky ones who got home unharmed and safe.

“At the time we wanted to help but didn’t know what we could do, as we couldn’t really help in that situation.

“So now we are just tying to do something to help those people who need it.”

The fundraising night will feature a variety of acts including eight-piece girl band The Jades, a performance from musical theatre group Casting Call, and Edith Harrison School of Performing Arts pupil Lucy Stokle.

There will also be characters from the ‘As You Wish’ events company.

Abi added: “I am a performing arts student so I know how good shows can be and I was just thinking of what could we do to get the most people together to try and raise some money.

“Emily is a bit shaken up since the attack, but she is looking forward to the event and will be there to help on the night.”

The event hopes to see around 200 people turn out to show their support in the hope of raising £1,000 for the cause.

Daniel added: “A lot of people will be coming down to the event to sing and there will also be fairy tale characters there.

“My partner Abi and her family were in Manchester when the bomb went off.

“I was in such a panic when I found out, but thankfully they all managed to get back to the hotel safely and then drive back home the next morning.

“We all just wanted to do something to help, so decided to organise this event.

“We are looking to raise £1,000 to help the victims and their families.”

Doors will open at 6pm and the event will start at 7pm.

Tickets are £5 and can be bought on the door if spaces available or in advance at Radio Hartlepool.

Or visit www.facebook.com/aneveningofmusiconelovemanchester