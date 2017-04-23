Hartlepool fans vent anger as club drops into relegation places and president Jeff Stelling quits

Hartlepool supporters have voiced their anger after Dave Jones' side dropped into the League Two relegation zone.

Pools lost 2-0 at home to Barnet yesterday, and with Newport County beating Accrington Stanley 1-0, they fell into the bottom two.

After the game, Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling, Hartlepool's president, stood down from the role.

During the Soccer Saturday programme which Stelling hosts, he called on Jones to resign as manager, saying: “We have lost at home, we're in the relegation places, and it’s not personal Dave, but for God’s sake for the good of the club go now.

"Walk now. It’s 13 points from 51 this is not your level of football."

There were chants of "Dave Jones, get out of our club" from supporters in the Town End this afternoon after Barnet made it 2-0, while fans chanted "you're not fit to wear the shirt" to the players at the full-time whistle.

A United spokesman said the club would not be commenting on Stelling's decision to step down at this time.

Fellow Hartlepool fans speaking on the Mail's Facebook page also called for Jones to go.

Mark Ingham wrote: "Never say die boys but with the joke of a "big name manager" we have we stand no chance.

"Followed Pools for 30 years and never seen a team with no heart or passion before. Should be disgusted in yourself Dave Jones."

Max Chris added: "Looks like I'll be saving some money on my season ticket then.

"Jones has to leave to give the club chance to survive, unless he can magically get us out of the relegation area within two matches (one in which is against already promoted Doncaster)."

Anthony Stevens wrote: "Like the fans sang not fit to wear the shirt players are not good enough that's why we going down and need a change of direction from Coxall like investment or we will be staying out of Football League for good."

Some also called on Stelling to be part of a group who could take over the club.

Julie Dobbing wrote: "It's a pity the players and management don't have the passion for HUFC as he does."

Lyn Grzinic added: "What a shame! Such a great support and passionate benefactor too the club.

"Hope his stance does some good , and that the door is left open for his return!"

And Darren Smith wrote: "Jeff for chairman. I'm sure he has enough contacts with money to get a consortium together."