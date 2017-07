Have your say

Firefighters were called to tackle a three-vehicle crash on the A19 last night.

Crews were called at 11.35pm on Sunday to a collision on the south bound carriageway for the A19, just south of the junction with the A174.

Two engines from Hartlepool Stranton Fire Station and one from Stockton then worked to free a person from a vehicle.

The extent of their injuries is not known.