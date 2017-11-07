Hartlepool firefighters tackle blaze at oil plant

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at an oil plant near Hartlepool.

Crews were called to the ConocoPhillips Teesside Terminal at Seal Sands, Middlesbrough, at 6.30am today, November 7, after a small fire broke out at the plant.

Around five engines attend the incident, including two appliances from Hartlepool Stranton fire station.

No one was injuried and terminal operations were not affected, but a a full investigation into the cause of this incident will be carried out.

A spokeswoman for the plant said; "The ConocoPhillips incident management team was mobilised and the fire brigade attended site.

"All appropriate Government and local authorities have been notified.

"There was no impact to any adjacent business within the Seal Sands area, to neighbours or the wider community.

"ConocoPhillips is working closely with the emergency services and a full investigation into the cause of this incident will be carried out."