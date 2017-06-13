Hartlepool firm hailed as ‘leading international player’ by Tees Valley Mayor

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen has praised JDR Cables during a visit to the town firm.

The firm, which employs 200 people at its plant in Greenland Road, Hartlepool, exports across the globe with its target markets comprising subsea oil and gas, and offshore renewables – particularly offshore wind - with the company providing production engineering and manufacturing, supported by installation and maintenance services.

The company recently unveiled an international deal that could have ‘game changing potential’ with the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Magma Global, which makes high performance carbon fibre and thermoplastic composite pipes.

The collaboration will combine JDR’s subsea cable and umbilical technologies with Magma’s products and will develop new solutions that reduce the cost and extend the life of offshore oil and gas projects.

Earlier this month, JDR was selected as the preferred cable supplier by Windplus to supply cable for a floating windfarm off the coast of Portugal that will see the industry’s first application of dynamic cables operating at 66kV. The deal comprises the design and manufacture of array cables to suit floating turbines.

Mr Houchen said: “JDR Cables is a fantastic asset to the Tees Valley industrial mix with its focus on deploying state-of-the art technology to help in the drive for cleaner, greener energy and developing innovative ways of supporting the offshore sector.

“JDR is a prime example of how I want to see local companies move forward and become leading international players in their field.”

Richard Turner, JDR chief operating officer, said: “We welcomed the opportunity to give Mr Houchen a tour of our facilities to show how the company has evolved and grown since it became established in Hartlepool almost a decade ago.

“Tees Valley has a very strong public and private sector partnership and the introduction of a Mayor is fantastic for the area, I believe this can be a real catalyst for growth.

“We have experienced a significant increase demand within the renewable energy and offshore sectors, which is demonstrated by our recent contract wins, reflecting our strength in the markets we serve and our confidence in the future.”

Hartlepool is the largest of JDR’s manufacturing facilities and boasts a 12-metre deep water quayside with heavy lifting capability and direct access to the North Sea.

JDR’s arrival in Hartlepool in 2009, triggered the start of a £30m investment programme to develop a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility which now covers 280,000 sq feet.