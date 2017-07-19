Hartlepool firm raises £15,000 for baby hospice

A Hartlepool cable firm has raised more than £15,000 for a hospice at its 007-themed annual charity summer ball.

JDR Cables generated £15,271 for Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice in Middlesbrough.

Staff from JDR Cables at the company's charity ball event.

It now means that in the past six years, JDR has raised just under £100,000 for good causes in the area.

Mandy Marriner, marketing and events manager at the firm, said: “Over six years having cumulatively now raised just under £100,000 our local charity fundraising efforts just keeps getting better and better.

“We would like to thank everyone and their companies who supported the event, your incredible donations of money, prizes and auction lots were very well received.

“Thank you for your continued support.”

The company has now pencilled in next year’s charity bash, which will take place on Friday, June 15, from 6pm until late at Hardwick Hall Hotel in Sedgefield.

Ms Marriner added: “The feedback from this year’s charity ball and its James Bond/Diamonds are Forever theme was such a huge success and many people’s favourite to date, with so many extras, including, Sporting Bears Dream Car Rides, former Top Gear presenter and radio and TV host Steve Berry and the fantastic live music by award-winning Geoff Mull and band.

“We hope to carry on to make this now well-known charity summer ball better and better.

“Please book early to allow us to plan ahead and make the 2018 even better.

“Book your tickets now.”

The cost of the event will be £700 per table of 10 or £70 per person.

A three-course meal will be served during an evening filled with entertainment.

For more information and to buy tickets for 2018’s ball go to www.jdrcharityevents.co.uk.