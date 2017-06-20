Hartlepool fitness coach completes 110-mile Hardmoors ultramarathon

A fitness coach pushed himself to the limit to complete a 110-mile ultra-marathon.

Andrew Lilley, coach and founder of Hartlepool Run Fit took on the Hardmoors 110.

Filey in North Yorkshire was the starting point of the ultra-marathon.

Starting in Filey, on the North Yorkshire coast, Andrew had a time limit of 36 hours to complete the 110-mile single stage trail race, following the stunning Cleveland Heritage coastline visiting the seaside resort of Scarborough, the old smuggling town of Robin Hood’s Bay, Dracula’s Whitby, Staithes, Runswick Bay and Saltburn, before passing through the beautiful Cleveland Hills and the North York Moors before finishing in the market town of Helmsley.

It is the third race of four in the Hardmoors Grand Slam series which Andrew has entered.

The Grand Slam consists of four ultra-marathons ran throughout the year; 30 miles on New Year’s Day, 55 miles in March, 110 miles in May and 60 miles in September to complete the Grand Slam.

“Ultra-marathons are a fantastic opportunity to challenge yourself in beautiful surroundings with a like-minded friendly community,” said Andrew Lilley who has completed eight ultra-marathons in less than two years.

“The race routes have always been challenging.

“At times throughout the races, in some quite isolated areas you can feel really exposed and lonely especially when you start to get tired.

“The mind can start to play tricks with you and self-doubt starts to creep in but this to me is part of the ‘fun’ - I love challenging myself and pushing through to the finish.”

Andrew says he is one of those people whose extreme athletic feats and perseverance through adversity motivate the group to lace up their trainers and get out.

Helen Skinner, a member of the group, said: “What Andrew accomplishes is mind-boggling.

“To do what he does requires enormous amounts of courage, skill and strength but he never gloats about his achievements, instead he uses them to inspire us to want to go further and do more.

“He is a great source of knowledge because he has actually done it and is sharing his real experiences with us every week to help us progress.

“He is a great motivator and without his help and support I would not be where I am now with my running, having completed my first 5k race on Christmas Eve last year and working towards a 10-miler at the end of the year.”

For more information about Hartlepool Run Fit email: drew.lilley@hotmail.co.uk or search for the group through Facebook or Twitter.