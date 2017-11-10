Hartlepool Foodbank teams up with Tesco for annual appeal

Hartlepool Foodbank has issued a rallying call for support ahead of an annual collection in association with Tesco.

The food crisis charity will be in the town’s Tesco Extra store in Burn Road its yearly Neighbourhood Food Collection.

Foodbank chiefs hope to collect around a tonne and a half of food to help them over the busy Christmas period.

They are also appealing for volunteers to help man the stall which will be in store from November 30 to December 2.

There are numerous time slots when people can lend a hand each day between 9am and 5pm.

If you can help email: info@hartlepool.foodbank.org.uk or call the on (01429) 598404.