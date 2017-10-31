Hartlepool forum for older people’s rights bid to boost numbers

A Hartlepool group that fights for older people’s rights is appealing for new members to join them.

The 50 Plus Forum meets once a month and welcomes guest speakers on a range of relevant issues.

Although more then 200 people are signed up to the group, numbers at meetings have dwindled in recent times to around just a dozen.

Chair Frank Harrison said: “At the moment we are lucky if we get about ten at meetings.

“We are looking to get more members in.

“I have placed adverts in Morrisons, Asda and in libraries. The forum is open to anyone aged over 50 in the town.”

Frank said the forum also helps to address the growing problem of social isolation among older people.

At the forum’s last meeting, they welcomed Jeanette Nightingale from the St Johns Ambulance service who spoke about its work and its volunteer recruitment drive.

At the next meeting they are due to hear from the local police community engagement team.

Other guests have included Cleveland Fire Brigade which spread the message of its home fire safety service.

Frank added: “Sometimes local councillors come and give a talk on adult services and what is happening in town.

“Our message to people is please come along and see what we are like and what we are doing.

“If you like it then maybe come back afterwards.”

The 50 Plus Forum meets on the second Wednesday of the month at St Joseph’s Court, Victoria Road with the next on November 8

For more call Frank on 07747 295777.