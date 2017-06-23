Hartlepool fundraiser celebrates reaching half way point in epic 10,000 mile challenge

Inspirational Paul Suggitt is half way to completing his goal of racking up 10,000 miles for charity this year.

The dad-of-two achieved his 5,000th mile yesterday with the help of some young supporters.

Paul Suggitt with his son and Throston Primary School pupil Jayden. Picture by FRANK REID

Pupils at Throston Primary School joined Paul on the school field for the milestone.

He began his epic Walk/Run/Ride Challenge on New Year’s Day and over the last six months has travelled all over the country on bike or on foot in all weather.

But he returned home to complete the half-way point and got Throston school involved to help inspire children to achieve their dreams too.

Paul, 48, said: “Before going on to the school field I gave an chat to the kids and showed them a three-minute video made over the last six months.

“It showed some of the knock-backs but it was to give them the message that these sorts of things are going to happen in life but don’t give up.”

So far, Paul has had to contend with freezing snow, damage to his bike and body.

But he is determined to achieve what he sat out to as he tries to raise as much money as possible for the Chris Lucas Trust.

The North East charity raises money for research into an aggressive form of teenager cancer, rhabdomyosarcoma.

Paul, of Deer Park, said: “The last six months have just been a massive challenge from shredded feet from the running to swollen ankles and being bombarded daily by the weather.

“It pushes your motivation to testing points. But once I commit to something I will do what I set out to achieve. I can see a light at the end of the tunnel.” Yesterday ranked as one of the happier days as the whole of Throston Primary School went on to the school field and two pupils from each class ran with him to hit the 5,000 mile mark.

Paul, a website and app developer, added: “It was absolutely brilliant, the kids loved it.

“It was one of those feel-good days. If I have inspired a school of kids along the way, it can only be a good thing.”

Throston headteacher Mark Atkinson added: “Our theme for this term is aspirations and getting the children to look up to people, and there is no better person for that than Paul.”

Paul posts regular updates and video messages on the Walk/Run/Ride Challenge Facebook page.

You can donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/wrrchallenge.