Hartlepool fundraiser pitches in to tackle 11.5-mile charity run for hospice

A super-fit athlete ran 11 miles round a rugby pitch for charity - just hours after finishing a 15-mile practice run.

Hartlepool man Lee Dodgson took part in a fundraising challenge when he ran non-stop around the pitch for the duration of Hartlepool Rugby Club’s fixture against Horden at Mayfield Park.

Lee and the teams line up for a photoshoot.

He completed 11.5 miles and generated £346 in donations throughout the day. Lee had also completed another 15-mile training run earlier that day.

But that’s not the end to Lee’s amazing efforts.

This was just a warm-up for his big event. He plans to run from Land’s End to John O’Groats from May 14 with John Hewitson, Hartlepool United’s academy manager, for company.

They will be running for at least nine hours a day and will be on their feet for something like 11 hours a day.

They will be running 52 miles each day to raise funds for Alice House Hospice in Hartlepool.

A hospice spokesman praised Lee’s efforts at the rugby match and said: “It was fantastic to see such great support from both clubs and quite a feat for Lee to run 11 miles around one rugby pitch!

“Thanks to Hartlepool Old Boys who are long-term supporters of the hospice as well as Lee and all who donated on the day. Thanks also to students from Hartlepool College of Further Education who also helped with bucket collections. Another brilliant fundraising initiative to boost the total of Lee and John’s 827 mile Land’s End to John O’Groats running challenge.

“Everything raised in this campaign will be used to fund the specialist care services that the hospice delivers to people and families affected by incurable illnesses.

Lee pictured during his 11.5mile run round the pitch.

“Without kind people like Lee, John and all their supporters, the provision of this care would not be possible.”

Former firefighter Lee, who is now working as a production technician, is no stranger to mega challenges.

In 2015 he ran seven marathons in a week to raise £20,000 for the hospice.

But this time, he’s hoping - along with John - to raise £40,000.

The players train in the hospice colours.

Any donations towards the final total would be welcome. Those wanting to find out more should visit the website https://give.everydayhero.com/uk/lejog17